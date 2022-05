Pastrnak had a goal and an assist Friday in a 4-2 win over Carolina in Game 3.

His goal stood as the winner. Pastrnak fired a wrist shot top cheddar from the left face-off circle; it came on the power play. It took three games, but Pasta finally delivered some much needed offense for the Bruins, which are down 2-1 in the series. He also delivered five shots on goal and four hits.