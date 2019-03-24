Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits 70-point mark in win
Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in Boston's 7-2 win over Florida on Saturday night.
Pasta now has 70 points, including 33 goals, in just 59 games. It's unlikely he'll be able to match his 80-point career mark by season's end, but anything is possible given his chemistry with line mates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
