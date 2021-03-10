Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Pastrnak recorded career point No. 400 when he beat Semyon Varlamov with a one-timer from the point, breaking a scoreless tie with 28 seconds left in the first period. It was Pastrnak's 11th goal of the season and his fourth with the man advantage. The 24-year-old, who also scored Boston's lone shootout goal, has managed to unleash 15 shots over the last two games.