Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits injured reserve

The Bruins placed Pastrnak (thumb) on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Pastrnak has already been ruled out for at least two weeks because of injury, so his placement on the list shouldn't come as much of a shock. The Bruins may struggle to find the production to make up for the loss of the star winger, who owns 66 points -- 31 goals and 35 assists -- through 56 games, especially considering they were already lacking in that department. Danton Heinen moved to the top line in his place Tuesday and could benefit if the promotion sticks following a three-point performance against the Blackhawks.