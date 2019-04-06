Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits playoffs on scoring streak
Pastrnak tallied two assists in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Pasternak finished the season on a three-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) streak and 83 points in just 67 games. His 45 helpers tie his career mark. Pasta looks to carry that production into a first-round matchup against the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.
