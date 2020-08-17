Pastrnak (undisclosed) should be considered questionable for Monday's Game 4 clash with Carolina, as coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters, "Let's see how he does in the morning, so I put him at, I'd say, 50/50 I guess at best right now. Of course, that could change over 24 hours," Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Pastrnak has already missed two games due to his undisclosed issue and certainly would seem to be anything but certain Monday. After a slow start during the round-robin, the Czech winger potted a goal and an assist in Game 1. If Pastrnak remains unavailable, it will likely fall to Anders Bjork to continue filling in on the top line.