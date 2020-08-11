Pastrnak (undisclosed) -- who missed Monday's practice session -- was on the ice for the Bruins' optional pregame skate and is slated to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

The Bruins' top trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Pastrnak wasn't especially sharp during the team's 0-3 run during round-robin play, but we'd expect the unit to get back into full gear now that the the first round of the Stanley Cup Cup Playoffs is at hand. The dynamic Pastrnak finished the regular season with 48 goals and 95 points in 70 games and is poised to see both first-line and power-play duty throughout the postseason as long as he's available to the team.