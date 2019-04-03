Bruins' David Pastrnak: Inches closer to career high
Pastrnak scored his 37th goal of the season during a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
With 78 points in his pocket, Pastrnak is only two away from his career high set last season. If it weren't for injuries the 22-year-old would be far past it already, as he sports the eighth-best points-per-game rate in the league (1.22).
