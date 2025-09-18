Head coach Marco Sturm said that Pastrnak's tendinitis is in his knee and that the 29-year-old could have skated Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

The Bruins revealed Wednesday that Pastrnak wouldn't be a full participant in practice for the first few days of training camp due to tendinitis, and the team has now clarified that he's dealing with tendinitis in his knee. However, the Bruins have been insistent that they're simply being cautious with Pastrnak early in camp, so it seems unlikely that the issue will impact his status for the start of the regular season.