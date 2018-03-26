Bruins' David Pastrnak: Joins 30-goal club for second straight season

Pastrnak opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Wild.

Pastrnak's 30th goal of the season was a rocket of a one-timer. Brad Marchand, who made his return from a foot injury, set him up nicely near the slot. Expectations for Pasta went through the roof when he signed a six-year, $40 million contract extension ahead of the current season, but he's looking the part of an elite winger with 73 points (including 43 assists) through 74 games.

