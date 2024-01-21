Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season in a 9-4 win over Montreal on Saturday. He also added an assist.

It was a big game for Pasta, who reached the 30-goal mark for the seventh time, matching Johnny Bucyk for the second-most in Bruins history behind Phil Esposito (eight) and Rick Middleton (eight). Pastrnak also surpassed Petr Klima (six) for the second most 30-goal seasons by a Czechia-born player in NHL history, behind Jaromir Jagr (15). The points also extended his current scoring streak to four games and nine points, including five goals. Not bad for a guy who sits third in the NHL in points with 66, behind Nathan MacKinnon (77) and Nikita Kucherov (75).