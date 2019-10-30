Bruins' David Pastrnak: Keeps the streak alive

Pastrnak continued his 10-game point streak with a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

At his usual spot in the left faceoff circle, Pastrnak opened the scoring with a one-timer on the man advantage. Over the last 10 games, Pastrnak has 12 goals and 24 points as he leads the league in both categories. He is as hot as it gets.