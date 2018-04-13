Bruins' David Pastrnak: Kicks off postseason with three-point effort

Pastrnak exploded for a goal and an assist at even strength and another helper on the power play in Thursday's 5-1 series-opening win over Toronto.

Pastrnak can add his name to the robust list of strong Game 1 performers from this postseason, as he was the leading figure in a dominant showing from the Bruins. The Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand line combined for six points in this one, so the trio appears to be just as unstoppable in the playoffs as it was in the regular season.