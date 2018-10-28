Bruins' David Pastrnak: Leads Boston in shots
Pastrnak took six shots during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Montreal on Saturday.
Pastrnak was held without a goal or an assist as Boston were blanked by Montreal and Carey Price. Pastrnak's six shots paced Boston, as the forward is top-four in the league in shots through 11 games.
