Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The Bruins were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but the 28-year-old superstar took matters into his own hands down the stretch. After stealing the puck in the neutral zone and feeding Morgan Geekie for Boston's first goal early in the final frame, Pastrnak completed the comeback with 1:47 left, blasting a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle that just squeaked through Jordan Binnington. Pastrnak snapped a seven-game goal drought with the GWG, but he was far from invisible during that time, collecting six assists. On the season, he's racked up seven goals and 16 points in 17 contests, a disappointing pace considering he's coming off back-to-back campaigns with 110 points or more.