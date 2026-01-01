Pastrnak scored twice on six shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Pastrnak opened and closed the scoring in this contest, and he also set up a Jonathan Aspirot tally in the middle frame. This was Pastrnak's first multi-point effort in seven games. He's up to 17 goals, 44 points (18 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 36 appearances. Losing five games to an undisclosed injury may have cost him a chance at the 100-point mark this year, but he remains one of the NHL's most productive wingers.