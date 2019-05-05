Bruins' David Pastrnak: Leads the way again
Pastrnak scored twice, including the game winner, in a 4-3 win Saturday in Game 5 against the Blue Jackets.
Pasta fired seven shots on Bob the Goalie and had a great game overall. He has been instrumental in getting the Bruins to within one game of this series -- he has two-straight two-point games to lead the way. Pastrnak has 11 points, including six goals, in 12 postseason contests and will continue to fuel your fantasy team for a long as Boston remains in the hunt.
