Bruins' David Pastrnak: Leads way again
Pastrnak scored twice, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 win Saturday in Game 5 against the Blue Jackets.
Pasta fired seven shots on Sergei Bobrovsky and had a great game overall. He has been instrumental in getting the Bruins to within one game of this series -- he has two straight two-point games to lead the way. Pastrnak has 11 points, including six goals, in 12 postseason contests and will continue to fuel your fantasy team for as long as Boston remains in the hunt.
