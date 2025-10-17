Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Pastrnak's second goal of the season and his first with the man advantage. The 29-year-old is up to six points, 22 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating through five appearances this season. It's still fair to question the Bruins' depth scoring, but Pastrnak is a three-time 100-point earner and has been excellent even when the team around him is pedestrian at best.