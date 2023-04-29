Pastrnak potted two power-play goals in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 of the Bruins' first-round series.

His second tally gave Boston a 4-3 lead early in the third period, but the game spiraled out of control after that for the Presidents' Trophy winners. After erupting for a career-high 61 goals and 113 points in the regular season, Pastrnak has been curiously quiet to begin the postseason, and this was his first multi-point performance in six games. The 26-year-old may need to rise to the occasion Sunday in Game 7 if the Bruins are going to avoid one of the most shocking first-round exits in NHL playoff history.