Bruins' David Pastrnak: Lights lamp twice in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
The star winger opened and closed the scoring for the Bruins, beating Jacob Markstrom early in the first and third periods. Pastrnak extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's collected four goals and nine points to keep him on pace for his fourth straight 100-point campaign.
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