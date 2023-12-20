Pastrnak scored two goals on a game-high 11 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Both goals came in the first period as the Bruins grabbed a 2-1 lead that didn't hold up. Pastrnak has been running hot and cold over the last few weeks -- Tuesday's effort was his second multi-goal performance and fifth multi-point outing in his last nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 12 points, but he failed to find the scoresheet entirely in the other four contests.