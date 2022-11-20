Pastrnak scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over Chicago.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, then potted Boston's fifth tally in the third. It was Pastrnak's first multi-goal performance of the season and it extended his point streak to six games, leaving the five-time 30-goal scorer with 11 goals and 28 points through 18 contests.