Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on three shots and had a pair of hits Monday in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5.

Pastrnak absolutely drilled a one-timer from the left faceoff dot to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:22 left in the second period. It was his first tally since Game 1 of the series and just his third in nine playoff games overall. Pastrnak had a brilliant regular season, establishing career highs in points (95) and goals (48), but was quiet at times during a postseason that was interrupted by injury. The 24-year-old will return in 2020-21 as one of the top fantasy targets in the entire NHL.