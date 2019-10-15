Bruins' David Pastrnak: Lights up Ducks for four goals
Pastrnak scored four goals on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-2- win over Anaheim on Monday.
What a terrific performance by Pastrnak, who provided all of Boston's offense with a pair of power-play goals and two more at even strength, while needing only five shots to do it. The 23-year-old is on a serious heater right now, having collected six goals and 10 points in his last four games. Pastrnak appears to be a good bet for his fourth straight 30-goal campaign, and could push well past 40 at this rate.
