Bruins' David Pastrnak: Lights up Ducks for four goals

Pastrnak scored four goals on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-2- win over Anaheim on Monday.

What a terrific performance by Pastrnak, who provided all of Boston's offense with a pair of power-play goals and two more at even strength, while needing only five shots to do it. The 23-year-old is on a serious heater right now, having collected six goals and 10 points in his last four games. Pastrnak appears to be a good bet for his fourth straight 30-goal campaign, and could push well past 40 at this rate.