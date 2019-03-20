Bruins' David Pastrnak: Limited ice time in return

Pastrnak (thumb) went plus-1 with three empty shots on goal through 14:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Pastrnak didn't come close to matching his 18:57 TOI mark for the season, but committing a minor penalty for high-sticking skewed that figure a bit, and the Bruins had no incentive to deploy the stud winger heavily in a blowout victory. Pasta will look to get back into the scoring column Thursday evening against host New Jersey.