Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs helper in Thursday's win
Pastrnak logged an assist in 15:18 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
In the process, the talented 21-year-old stretched his point-scoring streak to seven games. Overall, Pastrnak has logged 20 goals and 48 points in 49 games to date, while working on the Bruins' top line, centered by Patrice Bergeron. The trio's left winger, Brad Marchand, still has two games left on his suspension, but upon his return he'll reunite what has been one of the NHL's top lines this season.
