Bruins' David Pastrnak: Making progress

Pastrnak, who is bouncing back from a thumb procedure, is expected to be in a cast for at least another week, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

On the plus side, Pastrnak is progressing and worked with a stick during an on-ice workout Tuesday. Once the high-scoring winger sheds his cast, he'll transition to a splint, at which time Pastrnak will work toward finding enough of a comfort level to re-join the Bruins' lineup. "How will that affect his stick handling, his shooting, his shot?" Coach Bruce Cassidy noted of the splint Pastrnak is slated to sport. "It may be less about [medical] clearance and more about him getting comfortable with that before he's ready to play." Upon his return to action, look for Pastrnak to see top-six duty, but it remains to be seen whether he'll work with with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand right away, or alternatively on a line with center David Krejci.