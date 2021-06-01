Pastrnak posted an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.
Pastrnak earned the secondary helper on Patrice Bergeron's third-period marker. Through seven playoff contests, Pastrnak has been fantastic with five goals and five helpers. The Czech winger has added 40 shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating. He's been the Bruins' leading playoff scorer so far, and he'll likely continue to be heavily involved in the offense.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Summons hats in Game 1•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: One of each Sunday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two points including game-winner•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Distributes pair of assists•