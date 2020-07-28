Per coach Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins have yet to determine whether Pastrnak will play in Thursday's exhibition against Columbus, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Pastrnak practiced for the first time since training camp began Monday, so he simply might not be ready for game action when Boston faces off against the Blue Jackets in a friendly match Thursday. His ice time could also be limited in the Bruins' first round robin game Sunday against Philadelphia, but he should be close to 100 percent for the B's second round robin contest Aug. 5 against Tampa Bay.