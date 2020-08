Pastrnak was deemed unfit to participate in Monday's practice session but is slated to be on the ice Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Pastrnak went pointless during the Bruins' three round-robin matchups despite putting 13 shots on goal and averaging 20:43 of ice time. If the winger doesn't start putting pucks into the net soon, Boston may not be long for the postseason and could be heading home soon.