Pastrnak skated on a line with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci at Monday's practice, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk moved up to skate with Pastrnak's usual linemates, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Look for the Bruins to give those shuffled trios a whirl Thursday night against New Jersey, though we suspect that Pastrnak will rejoin Bergeron's line before long. With first-unit power play duty still on tap and Krejci a very capable playmaker, Pastrnak maintains a strong level of fantasy utility, despite the team's current line-juggling.