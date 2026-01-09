Pastrnak picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Flames.

Pastrnak is on a four-game, eight-point scoring streak (four goals, four assist) with 16 shots. The helper moved him up the franchise record books. Pastrnak assisted on a game-winning goal for the 94th time in his career, which tied Bobby Orr for the fourth most in Bruins history. Who's ahead of him? Ray Bourque (153), Patrice Bergeron (110) and David Krejci (97).