Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets goal in win
Pastrnak recorded one goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
Pastrnak's first goal of the season came off a nice pass from David Krejci, helping the Bruins rebound from an embarrassing loss at the hands of Washington in their previous outing. Having managed at least 34 goals in each of the past two seasons, Pastrnak will look to author a third-straight, 30-plus goal campaign in 2018-19.
