Pastrnak scored a hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Pastrnak accounted for all of the Bruins' goals in regulation, including two on the power play in the final eight minutes of the third period. He then set up Patrice Bergeron for the game-winner in overtime. The 24-year-old Pastrnak has erupted offensively since returning from hip surgery, with five goals and two assists through three contests. The Czech winger is a lock for fantasy lineups since he's showing no ill effects from the long time sidelined.