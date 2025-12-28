Pastrnak scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Pastrnak has two goals and an assist over his last three games, though his pace has slowed down after he came back hot after an undisclosed injury. The star winger is up to 15 goals, 41 points, 114 shots on net, 45 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 34 appearances. Pastrnak's prominent usage will keep him productive even if the Bruins can't generate significant offense as a team.