Pastrnak scored the winning goal in overtime in Thursday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Pastrnak skated his way into a partial breakaway before dekeing past Michael Hutchinson and burying a backhander. The tally extends Pastrnak's goal-scoring streak to three games. The 26-year-old winger is up to 53 goals and 99 points, both career bests, through 75 games this season.