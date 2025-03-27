Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-5 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

It was a mixed bag for Pastrnak in this contest, though he was able to snap a five-game goal drought. He's at four goals and 12 points through 13 outings in March as he remains one of Boston's few productive players on offense. The winger is up to 35 goals, 85 points (20 on the power play), 294 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-9 rating across 73 appearances this season.