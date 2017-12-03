Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets team-leading 13th goal
Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
The goal was his team-leading 13th of the season and extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). Pastrnak is also leading the Bruins in overall scoring (23 points in 24 games) and is on a pace to deliver more than 40 goals and 80 points. However, his shooting percentage of 18.5 percent is well above his career average, so regression will likely come.
