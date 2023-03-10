Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist on six shots in the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Pastrnak beat the buzzer at the end of the first period, scoring off a one-timer feed from David Krejci to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead with just 0.2 seconds left in the period. He would also pick up an assist on Brad Marchand's opening goal. This game gives Pastrnak goals in three straight games with six points in that span. On the season, the Bruins' winger has 45 goals and 86 points in 63 games.