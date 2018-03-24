Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets winner against Stars

Pastrnak set up Brad Marchand's goal to start his team's scoring, then buried the winner with 12 seconds left to steal a 3-2 win over Dallas on Friday.

The two points officially set a career high for Pastrnak, who's above 70 for the second straight season and has proven that last year was no fluke. He's been a big reason why the Bruins are hot on the Lightning's heels for the Atlantic Division title as well as the President's Trophy, and he's been just as valuable for his fantasy owners.