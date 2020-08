Pastrnak (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 against Carolina, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Pastrnak will miss a second straight game with his undisclosed injury Saturday. With Pasta still on the shelf, Anders Bjork will skate on the Bruins' top line during Game 3. The 24-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's Game 4.