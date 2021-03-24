Pastrnak is no longer on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

The same applies to fellow forwards Craig Smith and David Krejci, meaning that the trio can practice Wednesday night and should be back in the lineup when the Bruins return to action. The team's last two games were postponed, with a home tilt against the Islanders currently scheduled for Thursday night.