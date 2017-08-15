Bruins' David Pastrnak: Not on trading block

According to general manager Don Sweeney, Pastrnak will not be traded prior to the start of the season, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Pastrnak still remains unsigned heading into the 2017-18 campaign -- which is likely the impetus for the rumors circulating that Boston might try to move him. With Sweeney shutting the door on any speculation, the two sides can get back to figuring out a deal that works for both sides.