Bruins' David Pastrnak: Not on trading block
According to general manager Don Sweeney, Pastrnak will not be traded prior to the start of the season, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Pastrnak still remains unsigned heading into the 2017-18 campaign -- which is likely the impetus for the rumors circulating that Boston might try to move him. With Sweeney shutting the door on any speculation, the two sides can get back to figuring out a deal that works for both sides.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: B's offering about $6 million AAV•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Set for national team duty•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Finds back of net Friday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores first goal of playoffs•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two goals on night•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ups point streak to 11 in high-scoring defeat•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...
-
Right fit? Old faces in new places
Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Radulov and Scott Darling are part of an interesting class of...