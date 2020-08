Pastrnak registered a goal and an assist on three shots and chipped in with four blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime victory over Carolina to open the first round.

Pastrnak got the Bruins on the board late in the first period when he converted a Brad Marchand cross-crease feed to knot the score at 1-1. He later set up Patrice Bergeron's winner late in the second overtime session. Pastrnak, 24, racked up career highs in points (95) and goals (48) in 70 games during the regular season.