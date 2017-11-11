Bruins' David Pastrnak: Notches goal in defeat
Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.
Pastrnak has tallied four goals and six points in his past four games to put him slightly above a point-per-game pace. The Bruins elected to go with a carb-rich diet this summer, as they inked Pasta to a seven-year, $44.1 million contract extension. It's clear from that mega deal that he'll be a consistent top-six contributor with a permanent spot on the man advantage.
