Bruins' David Pastrnak: Notches three helpers in win

Pastrnak collected three assists -- two on the power play -- during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Detroit.

While there has been more game-to-game inconsistency from Pastrnak of late, he's still recorded two goals and eight assists through his past eight outings. The Czech is up to 61 points over 64 games for the season and a career-best campaign is well within reach. Additionally, it's encouraging to see Pastrnak continue to mark the scoresheet with Patrice Bergeron (foot) out of the lineup.