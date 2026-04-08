Pastrnak notched two assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Pastrnak's goal drought has reached seven games, but he's still added nine assists and 21 shots on net in that span. With the two-assist game Tuesday, he's at 99 points (29 tallies, 70 helpers) through 74 contests. He's added 253 shots on net, 82 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-5 rating. Pastrnak has up to three games to reach the century mark for the fourth straight year, and he's likely to play since the Bruins haven't clinched their playoff spot yet.