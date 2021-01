Pastrnak (hip) is practicing with the team Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The star winger is still not taking contact in practice, but it's an encouraging sign that he's out there with his teammates as a 13th forward. An update to Pastrnak's original estimated mid-February return date hasn't been announced, so it's probably best for fantasy managers to continue banking on that timeline. Jake DeBrusk is currently holding down Pastrnak's spot on the Bruins' top line.