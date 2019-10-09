Bruins' David Pastrnak: On scoreboard in win

Pastrnak scored a goal, supplied two helpers and fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Pastrnak and linemate Brad Marchand each had three points in the contest, which saw the Bruins quickly overturn a 2-0 deficit. The Czech winger has been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests to start the year.

